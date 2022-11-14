Home page World

Thorsten Becker

Large amounts of cocaine are said to have been distributed in Germany from Hanau. The communication is now presented as evidence.

Hanau – In the process of large-scale drug trafficking, there are extensive chats and price agreements between the accused dealers before the district court Hanau a deep insight into the processes of illegal and nationwide business.

Carlo Conze, Associate Judge of the 7th Large Criminal Chamber at the Hanau Regional Court, has staying power on this day. Because he is the one who reads out everything from the huge stack of files from the Hanau “Anom-Chat” trial that some of the five men sitting in the dock are said to have written and said. It’s a never-ending stream of text and voice messages.

Anyone who hears or reads these chats initially thinks of normal chatter. “When will you be there?” G. asks and O. answers: “The sat nav says: In 15 minutes.” In addition to making appointments, it’s also about very banal things of human coexistence: “I’ll eat something first, my wife has cooked” , or “I have to take the little one to kindergarten first.”

Drug trial in Hanau: “I’m not driving fruit or vegetables around!”

But most of the passages that Judge Conze reads are tough. “Tomorrow three blocks to Cologne,” reads one instruction. Appointments are agreed. Shortly before the destination, exact instructions are given to the driver as to where the goods are to be delivered. But there is no one at the meeting point. “Hubertus will come a little later,” they say. But the supplier seems nervous and impatient and texts back: “I’m not driving around with fruit or vegetables!”

Large quantities of cocaine are said to have been sold from Hanau. © Arne Dedert/dpa

No, it’s not, because from time to time Judge Conze also reads out numbers like “31,500 euros” – the price for the delivery of large quantities of cocaine. From Hanau to Viernheim, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Cologne or Düsseldorf. The dealers even exchange code words such as “Corona” or “Blacky” via the chats. Because they feel safe: They can communicate freely, nobody can crack the “Anom” brand crypto cell phones.

“Anom”, as is well known, is bug-proof. And so the suspected dealers fell into a gigantic, worldwide trap. Because in the international police action “Operation Trojan Shield” organized by the American FBI and the Australian Federal Criminal Police Office, investigators used all data from the allegedly encrypted “Anom chats” from crypto cell phones to track down suspects. The FBI had manufactured “Anom” themselves and smuggled it into the underworld (we reported). Therefore, the five men aged 25 to 47 have had to answer to the Hanau district court for weeks.

Hanau district court: Drugs worth four million euros

Florian Gensheimer from the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office accuses them of having traded a total of 111 kilograms of cocaine and 199 kilograms of amphetamines. The drugs have an estimated wholesale price of around four million euros on the black market, and the street price is likely to be many times higher.

The men were arrested as part of the global “Trojan Shield” raid in June 2021. Investigators had seized around 16 kilograms of cocaine, 1.4 kilograms of amphetamine, cash and luxury goods in Hanau and other places in the Main-Kinzig district. The total amount of drugs is said to have resulted from chats and wiretapped drug deals. A 31-year-old from Hanau and a 47-year-old man from Frankfurt are accused of being the suspected masterminds. They are said to have set up and operated a professional infrastructure and a network of bunker keepers, courier drivers and foreign contacts. The three other men are said to be accomplices, mostly couriers.

Hanau: There are still 17 negotiation dates

It’s already the third process in the “Anom” chat complex, which is being heard before the Hanau district court becomes. And it could be the trickiest, because so far there are still big differences between the lawyers as to how drug trafficking on a large scale could be punished. Therefore, the process before the 7th chamber under the presiding judge Dr. Niels Höra still take quite a long time. In the meantime, 17 further hearing dates have been scheduled until the end of March.

In addition, there was a bang, which the Hanau public prosecutor’s office caused more than a week ago. She initiated investigations against several lawyers from Frankfurt, during which court-ordered searches of a total of seven properties, including law firms and apartments in Frankfurt and in the Vogelsberg district, were carried out.

Hanau: Lawyers in the drug trial are alleged suspects

“As part of the search measures, numerous electronic storage media were seized, which are now being evaluated,” said the Hanau public prosecutor’s office on request. One of the suspects was sent into custody. The suspicion: illegal drug trafficking. The piquant: Two of the lawyers who have been active as defense lawyers in the Hanau trial apparently belong to the group of suspects.

A few days ago there was a “change” in the dock because two defense attorneys resigned their mandates. Two new lawyers have joined the process. The process continues. (Thorsten Becker)