18 former NBA pros charged with insurance fraud



new York In the US, 18 former basketball professionals are accused of large-scale insurance fraud. It should be about a possible damage of almost four million euros.







More than a dozen former NBA basketball professionals are accused of millions in insurance fraud. According to the court documents, 18 of the 19 suspects were former basketball professionals, including Jamario Moon, Terrence Williams, Glen Davis and Sebastian Telfair.

Accordingly, they systematically deceived their health insurances “by submitting and asserting false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement of costs for medical and dental services that were not actually provided”. Williams is said to have been the mastermind.

Overall, the athletes would have wanted to sneak 3.9 million dollars from 2017 to 2020, of which 2.5 million (about 2.2 million euros) were actually paid out. In some cases, bills were submitted for expensive dental treatments, for example, even though the players were demonstrably in another country at the time. Often times, multiple players submitted evidence of the same type of treatment on the same teeth.







16 suspects were arrested nationwide on Thursday and would be brought before the responsible judges, said New York prosecutor Audrey Strauss at a press conference. The investigation is ongoing.

