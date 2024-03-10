The Mexican actor Sergio Corona, 95 years old and who plays Don Tomás in the anthology series “Como dice el saying” on Televisa, was on journalist Adela Micha's program, to promote her memoir “Te invito a my dressing room.” During the talk, the renowned actor He told a curious anecdote that he had with the actress María FélixWhoever it was one of the divas of the golden age of Mexican cinema.

Sergio Corona related that several years ago, He was hired to work on a show at the Million Dollar Theater, in Los Angeles, California, in which the Mexican actress María Félix also participated., “great artist, beautiful woman.” The actor remembers that On the way from the hotel to the theater, he passed by a jewelry store and in the window he saw many jewels, and a ring with a ruby ​​caught his attention.“beautiful large stone, very attractive and very pretty.”

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

At that time, Maria Felixknown as “La Doña” or “María Bonita”, He wore a ring worth 6 million pesos, jewel that her husband, the Mexican singer and actor Jorge Negrete, had given her“The singing charro.” Upon seeing that ring with a ruby, Sergio Corona decided to give it to her to the “Diva of Mexican cinema.” Upon entering the jewelry store and asking for the price, she was surprised when they told her that It cost eight dollars. In addition to the jewelry, she bought a case that cost 10 dollars.

Sergio Corona He made up a great story when he gave the ring to Maria Felix. “She was walking with her diamond, it was a 6 million diamond, she came to the theater, I told her a story that I sold some houses I had in India, that I sold my ranches in Mexico, my plane and I don't know what things to buy her This. Here he had his diamond (in his right hand), he opened it, he saw it and he said: 'oh, it's beautiful' and he put it in his other hand, eight dollars against 6 million.”

In addition, Sergio Corona mentioned that María Félix never knew that the ring she gave her cost only eight dollarsand when the person in charge of the show saw that the actress was looking at her hands with two rings, he told her: “María, please, one is fine, two are fine.”

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities