With this article I want to invite my four readers to delve into a topic that is little addressed in many areas of our society. I begin with the following: “It is very important to cultivate curiosity out of curiosity itself. Because curiosity simply seeks the progress of our species.”

The vast majority of the humans We have little taste for being curious since it is considered a merely amusing “triviality”. And this is not the case, since the great thinkers, who have historically changed the world, have their curiosity in superlative degree.

For now, it is necessary to understand that neither the creativity nor the innovation They could exist without a fundamental prior called “curiosity.” This mysterious “energy” of the human mind that leads one to be surprised by new things and that incites one to seek to know more about that which worries, simply because “we are curious.” This capacity to transform the environment that creates new things is what distinguishes us from other animals that are also curious, and that are also surprised by stimuli, but only humans ask ourselves questions like “why?”, and that makes us activate the will to know something that we did not know before, about something or someone. In short: Being able (and wanting) to ask why is defining of the human being.

When I began my research on the subject of the future, a subject that should interest everyone, curiosity attacked me like an abusive bandit, which surprised me with its many weapons, and it will not leave me alone. In addition, this word has many definitions, as many as there are people. But there is one that predominates because of its synthetic nature: The Merriam-Webster English dictionary says it like this: “Curiosity means the desire to know, to learn.” In other words, “it is not about remaining unmoved by something, but rather being restless to discover what is behind each question.

Curiosity contains elements of a certain cognitive rebellion, of mischief. Being curious is being restless, not staying as is, in front of something. It is wanting to inquire, to go deeper, to reveal the little secrets of something that is presented to us as something that challenges us. It is an inclination to learn what is not known. Being curious makes us human.

This is what distinguishes us today from the intelligent machines that have already begun to appear on the horizon.

Science depends on human curiosity. In the business world, innovation is fundamental and arises from curiosity. Curiosity is a new form of currency; being curious creates value. In art and culture, too, curiosity is the essential energy. And, if that were not enough, stimulating curiosity will play a critical role in reinventing education.

The process or method of use begins by asking good questions, or, better, “nice” questions, questions that stimulate us to search, to understand, to have a global vision of what surrounds us, beyond the mere answer to an unknown. Curiosity is the common “ancestor” of many human disciplines today considered essential, such as imagination, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship.

And finally, curiosity has not been well regarded in various eras, as is well summarized by the following phrase: “curiosity killed the cat”, an expression that warns someone not to get involved in certain matters.

To be continued…

