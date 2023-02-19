Miami Florida.- A woman broke a sculpture of a balloon dog valued at $42,000 which was displayed in a art fair in Miami, Florida.

It should be noted that the accident occurred in lprevious visitto VIP access, one day before the official opening of the event.

The work was from famous American sculptor Jeff Koonswas on an acrylic pedestal, when the woman, curious to know if it was made of glass or a globe, approached to touch it.

After approaching, the blue porcelain puppy fell from the place where it was and ended up completely breaking into pieces, in front of dozens of people who were in the place.

However, the woman did not have to pay anything for the loss of the sculpture, she was covered by insurance.

Stephen Gamson, a Wynwood-based artist and art collector who witnessed the accident, recounted that after hearing what was happening more people came to see what had happened.

This, because many of the visitors thought that it was not an accident, but an unexpected ‘performance’, because in this place there are usually very strange works.

After the incident, the staff lifted the parts of the sculptureclarifying that no one was injured by the pieces.

As for the woman, the art consultant for the event pointed out that she was an art collector and that at no time had she wanted to break the sculpture.

In addition to the fact that the balloon dog was said to be worth a lot, at least for 15 million dollars.

