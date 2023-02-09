Washington. The Explorer Curiosity, of NASA, found undulating rocks in an area of ​​Mars, evidence of an ancient lake on the red planet, the US space agency reported yesterday.

“This is the best evidence of water and waves that we’ve seen on the entire mission,” said Ashwin Vasavada, mission scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

The rover, which has been roaming Mars since 2012, transmitted impressive images of rippled patterns on the surface of rocks caused by waves from a shallow lake billions of years ago.

However, NASA scientists were surprised to find such clear evidence of the existence of water in Gale Crater, where the rover is now.

“We have climbed through many lake deposits during our mission, but never have we seen wave ripples so clearly,” Vasavada said in a statement.

“This was especially surprising, because the area we are in probably formed at a time when Mars was getting drier,” he added.

Curiosity explores the slopes of a 5,000 meter high mountain known as Mount Sharp.

The robot also detected debris in a valley, which was carried away by wet landslides on that mountain, the US agency reported.

“These pieces of land are probably the most recent evidence of the presence of water that we will ever see. They will allow us to study higher layers on Mount Sharp that we cannot reach,” Vasavada added.

NASA said Mount Sharp provides a sort of “Martian timeline” for scientists, with the oldest layers at the bottom and the youngest at the top.

This allows them to “study how Mars evolved from a planet that was more Earth-like in its ancient past, with a warmer climate and abundant water, to the frozen desert that it is today,” he said.

Another Mars explorer, Perseverance, arrived on the red planet in February 2021 to search for signs of microbial life in the past.

This multitasking vehicle will collect 30 rock and soil samples in sealed tubes that will be sent to Earth in the 2030s for laboratory analysis.