That the top English club Manchester United Selling lots of jerseys to his supporters every year is nothing special. All the other clubs do too. What is unusual, however, is that the Red Devils are currently selling more shirts from their women’s football department to men (or women) than shirts from the men’s team.
In the fan shop of the English record champions, it is not the camisoles of Paul Pogba or Marcus Rashford that are sold like sliced bread at the moment – but jerseys with the flocked names of Heath and Press.
Behind it are the two American soccer players Tobin Heath and Christen Press, who were only signed by the English this summer. Forward Press was previously active for the Utah Royals, midfielder Heath directed the Portland Thorns game.
Both are currently among the best players on the planet. With the national team of their country, they became world champions in 2015 and 2019. Her contracts in northern England’s metropolis are dated until the end of the current 2020/21 season. Manchester’s league rivals Tottenham Hotspur also landed a US world champion in this year’s transfer window: striker Alex Morgan, also a two-time world champion, is now said to be chasing goals for the Londoners.
Leave a Reply