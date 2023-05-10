Little is known about Africa, since the media have taken it upon themselves to show only one of the continent’s realities, and without minimizing the terrible and widespread poverty, it must not be forgotten that this continent has a great ethnic, linguistic and cultural diversity in its different regions and countries.

Here curiosities that you did not know about the so-called ‘Cradle of humanity’.

Morocco is a great tourist destination

Located in North Africa, Morocco is classified as a great tourist destination for its promenades or impressive mosques.

According to specialized portals, the vast majority of tourists who go to Africa stay in Morocco.

Diamonds are its main mineral



The African continent produces 50% of the global diamond production. Even, Botswana ranks second on this global list.

Number of inhabitants

The total population of Africa in 2021 is approximately 1.373 million.

According to estimates by the United Nations (UN) in its 2021 ‘World Population Prospects’ report, the total population of Africa in 2021 was approximately 1.373 million people.

Lake Retba, in Senegal, a marvel

In addition to its renowned fauna, the African continent has wonders such as the Pink lake or Retba lakein Senegal, a lagoon that challenges everything seen before.

Besides:

– Lake Victoria, located in the Great Lakes region of East Africa, is the second largest lake in the world and is shared by three countries: Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

– The Cave of Wonders, located in Tanzania, has some of the oldest cave paintings in the world.

– The equator line, which divides the Earth into two hemispheres, runs through Africa.

– Mount Kilimanjaro, located in Tanzania, is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest in the world outside the Himalayas.

– The Sahara, the largest desert in the world, covers about 10% of the African continent and is larger than the United States.

– Africa boasts some of the most impressive nature reserves in the world, including the Kruger National Park in South Africa, the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania and the Okavango Delta in Botswana.

– The Nile River, the world’s longest river, flows through 11 African countries, including Egypt, Sudan, Uganda and Kenya.

– The African continent has great linguistic diversity, with more than 2,000 different languages ​​spoken on the continent.

– Coffee originated in Ethiopia, where it is still grown and consumed in large quantities.

The Nile River, the longest river in the world.

