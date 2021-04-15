ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Angela Merkel proposes to the Bundestag to tighten the Infection Protection Act in order to prescribe the Corona emergency brake nationwide. An overview.

Munich / Berlin – “We mustn’t let our intensive care physicians down now. Otherwise they will not be able to win the fight against the virus. ”Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) chose highly emotional and pathetic words to encourage Germany in the coronavirus pandemic in her plans for a Federal law uniform Corona emergency brake to take with you.

Corona emergency brake in Germany: Angela Merkel wants infection protection law with uniform rules

In German federalism, after all, many competencies lie with the countries, in the case of the Corona crisis it is not uncommon for those that are heavily affected by the Covid 19 pandemic. For example school policy. Or the shop closing and restaurant law. Or the right of assembly.

They are far-reaching competencies that directly affect the lives of citizens. And those that, according to Angela Merkel and her cabinet, should pass to the federal government in the pandemic situation – with considerable restrictions for society. The same guidelines should then apply between Berlin and Bavaria, between North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg.

The Bundestag has to approve the proposals of the federal government, but even before the vote in the plenary hall “under strict hygiene measures” (CDU / CSU parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus) there is significant disputes with the opposition. Merkur.de explains which – and lists which rules should apply in the corona pandemic:

Infection Protection Act: curfew, contact restriction, 7-day incidence – these rules are intended to enshrine the corona emergency brake in law:

7-day incidence: According to the federal government, the measure of all things is and will remain the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. That alone creates a lot of criticism. “It is no longer just a matter of looking at the incidence. The criteria must be: How many people have we vaccinated? How does the test strategy work. How is the occupancy rate in the intensive care units, ”demanded, for example, the head of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association Dehoga, Guido Zöllick, in an interview Merkur.de.

The amended Infection Protection Act should be a so-called objection law. In contrast to a consent law, the said consent of the Bundesrat is not required. Merkel referred to the necessary speed in the pandemic. Critics point to the lack of a majority in the Union in the Bundesrat. But not only that. CDU man Reiner Haseloff explained: “As President of the Federal Council, I see it as extremely critical that this federal law should only be an objection law and not an approval law.” Curfew: A night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. should apply in urban and rural districts. If the 7-day incidence is exceeded there for three days in a row, the exit restriction applies on the following day but one. So four days after day one of exceeding the incidence. At least that’s the plan. The Left, in the Bundestag opposition, protests: “No curfews can be made” with it.

A night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. should apply in urban and rural districts. If the 7-day incidence is exceeded there for three days in a row, the exit restriction applies on the following day but one. So four days after day one of exceeding the incidence. At least that’s the plan. The Left, in the Bundestag opposition, protests: “No curfews can be made” with it. Contact restrictions : A new Paragraph 28b is intended to supplement the Infection Protection Act. According to dpa is in the bill: “Private gatherings in public or private space are only permitted if they are attended by at most members of a household and one other person including their children up to the age of 14.” Observing warm weather in large cities, for example, should be prevented. Katrin Göring-Eckardt, leader of the Greens, criticizes the fact that such a regulation “has nothing to do with the reality of life for many”. That is “alien to life”.

: A new Paragraph 28b is intended to supplement the Infection Protection Act. According to dpa is in the bill: “Private gatherings in public or private space are only permitted if they are attended by at most members of a household and one other person including their children up to the age of 14.” Observing warm weather in large cities, for example, should be prevented. Katrin Göring-Eckardt, leader of the Greens, criticizes the fact that such a regulation “has nothing to do with the reality of life for many”. That is “alien to life”. Gastronomy and hotels (Pensions etc.) : But an incidence of 100 remains closed. This also applies to outdoor catering.

: But an incidence of 100 remains closed. This also applies to outdoor catering. retail trade : Must close from an incidence of 100 in the respective city or district. No “Click & Meet” should then be possible either.

: Must close from an incidence of 100 in the respective city or district. No “Click & Meet” should then be possible either. Sports: From an incidence of 100, only contactless individual sports are allowed. Fitness studios remain closed, professional sports may only be practiced without spectators and in front of empty stands.

So the status is Tuesday afternoon, April 13th. The Bundestag is due to decide on the legislative initiative on April 16. Uncertain outcome. If Merkel does not get a majority in parliament, it would be a major political defeat for the Chancellor. (pm)

