“We are going through an unprecedented moment in our history.” The day after Emmanuel Macron’s televised interview, Prime Minister Jean Castex and several ministers spoke on Thursday, October 15, to specify the conditions under which the new measures announced to fight against the epidemic will apply. of Covid-19.

>> Find in our live the latest information on the Covid-19 pandemic

The head of government thus underlined that “all places, businesses or services open to the public will be closed” between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in areas subject to curfew. In addition, aid for the catering and hotel sectors, as well as for nursing staff, was mentioned. However, a number of questions remain unanswered for the time being.

Which places will be affected by the rule of one in two seats?

“In all places where you are seated, cinemas, stadiums, circuses or conference rooms, the rule of one in two seats should apply between two people or between two families or groups of friends of six maximum people “, said Jean Castex during his press conference.

However, the Prime Minister did not specify whether this measure would be applied again to transport. SNCF ended this rule in June, recalls The voice of the North. In Ile-de-France, the RATP stopped imposing it from August, indicates Le Figaro.

Will the rule also apply for restaurants when they are open? What about schools? Jean Castex specified that the terms of this measure would be defined by prefectural decree.

What support will be put in place for the culture sector?

Regarding financial aid, the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, announced that the hotel, cafes, catering, culture and events sectors, as well as sport “for R[aient] benefit from the solidarity fund, up to 10,000 euros per month “, as soon as they “suffer a loss of turnover not of 70% but of 50%.”

Some theaters have already announced that they will advance their performances or sessions, BFMTV. But will the public be there? Will it be possible to attend a show at 6 p.m. and be home before 9 p.m.? When asked whether a cinema or theater ticket could serve as an exemption justifying being outside despite the curfew, the Prime Minister kicked in touch: “We have to study [le sujet]. I cannot answer immediately “. He said that discussions would take place with the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, from Friday morning “to answer [aux] expectations “.

Roselyne Bachelot has already made it known on Thursday that she defended a relaxation of the curfew for shows. Movie theaters and theaters would like “consider that 9 pm is not the time you should be at home but, for those who have a ticket for a play or a movie, the time to leave the room”, said the minister. “It seems plausible to me”, she added. “People take 30 minutes or even an hour to return, the time it takes, it’s their ticket that would serve as proof”, suggests the minister, assuring that the government would “examine this request, subject of course to changes in the health situation”.

Will regional and departmental elections take place?

To date, nothing has yet been decided. During his press conference, the Prime Minister confirmed the establishment of a commission to study a possible postponement of the elections scheduled for March 2021. Composed of different party representatives, it will have to make a decision “at the end of the year, beginning of the year 2021”, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal on franceinfo.

The government will be extremely vigilant to ensure that the organization of the elections and of the campaign is carried out in exemplary sanitary conditions. Jean Castex during a press conference

For their part, seven department presidents, mostly from the Grand Est region, asked Tuesday that the departmental elections be postponed for three months. They want them not to interfere in the management of the health crisis and that of the recovery plan.