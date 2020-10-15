The government’s goal is clear: to reduce the number of daily coronavirus infections. Emmanuel Macron hammered, in his television interview Wednesday, October 14, that the government must take “more stringent measures” than those taken in recent months to reduce contamination “per day from 20,000 (currently) to 3,000 or 5,000”.

However, despite a curfew in Ile-de-France and in eight other metropolises which concerns about 20 million French people, travel between the different regions is not prohibited as was the case during the confinement. For what reasons ?

Because the holidays are approaching

The Secretary of State for Tourism, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, on Monday, October 12, urged the French to “Reserve” their All Saints holidays, which begin on Saturday 17th October. Asked about this apparent paradox during his interview, Emmanuel Macron assumed the speech of his minister. “We know that when we are in spaces that are open, we can take the air. We know that when we are in places where we can go out, we fight more effectively against the virus” , he justified.

“So asking people to stay at home in an apartment and not go to a vacation spot, frankly, that would be disproportionate and sometimes counterintuitive.” Emmanuel Macron on TF1 and France 2

“I’m not going to tell people ‘we are preventing you from moving from your city, we are preventing you 3 days before you go on vacation’. There you would say to me ‘you infantilize people'”, concluded the Head of State.

Because the epidemic affects all of France

Unlike spring and confinement, where the epidemic was very strong in Ile-de-France and in the Grand-Est, the virus is now present throughout the territory, but now circulates less quickly, say the health authorities and the government.

A justified measure, according to Pascal Crépey, epidemiologist at the School of Advanced Studies in Public Health, interviewed by The Parisian (paid item). “The virus is already everywhere, there will be no risk of exporting, he believes. The problem is not displacement but the mixing of populations. Where you are, you will always have to limit your contacts, respect barrier gestures. “

Because the metropolises are more populated

Another government argument is to reduce density in large metropolises by allowing the movement of residents from large cities to less populated areas. Thus, very dense areas become less at risk because they are less populated. “It’s a bit like what we experienced at the start of the confinement. However, did we have the virus that got everywhere? No”, justified the president, in particular with reference to the movements of Parisians to the province during confinement.

Because it’s hard to set up

Another parameter must be taken into account: the feasibility of such a measure. “VSow do you want to put in place travel restrictions when measures are taken at metropolitan or even regional level? “, underlines the epidemiologist and modeler Mircea Sofonea questioned by The world. “It would be necessary to put in place systematic controls on the main roads. It would be extremely expensive and not so effective, since most of the territory is not subject to this type of restriction”, he develops.

Because the “rule of six” applies everywhere

At home or on vacation, there is no question of slacking off. For the first time, the Head of State has also asked the French to limit their contacts to six people. This rule applies even during holidays, underlined the President of the Republic: “One says ‘you can go on vacation because it would be disproportionate to prevent you from doing so. But if you go with your family, if you go with the grandparents, if you go with members of your family who are fragile, it is imperative to respect the rules of use, that is to say even in the family setting, to put on your masks if you have not just been tested. “

However, there is no question for the moment of including this rule in a legal text. “These are not rules that we will put in decrees, protocols everywhere. These are rules that I would like each citizen to fully appropriate because these reflexes are important.”