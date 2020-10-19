In order to fight against the coronavirus pandemic in France, the curfew came into effect from Friday, October 16 at midnight, in the 9 metropolises. Damien Mascret, journalist and doctor, is present on the set of 13 Hours, Monday October 19. The benefits of the curfew will not be visible for three weeks for two reasons, says Damien Mascret: “The number of new daily cases is on the rise that the break in the curves is not going to happen suddenly.” The second reason relates to the fact that “tens of thousands of infections are in progress. It’s just that people will have the symptoms in a few days. They will test positive and then notify their contacts who, in turn, will be positive, ”explains Damien Mascret.



There will be a lag time to break the chains of contamination. However, in Bordeaux (Hérault) the situation seems to be stabilizing for several weeks. “There was no real dropout, it shows that there is still a significant circulation of the virus”, nuance Damien Mascret. At the end of September in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), the contamination figures had fallen before start to rise again.