A few days ago, again, there was talk of establishing the curfew at 6 p.m. in the Allier.

The news has fallen to us, as always, from a distant world. Satellite. And she picked us up, the inhabitants of the Bourbonnais bocage. We who are still trying, as best we can, to absorb the ball of injunctions that are made to us from a center more and more distant.

After having lived through confinements, curfews, the closure of sectors arbitrarily qualified as non-essential; after having endured, one after the other, all the strata of the measures taken in the emergency since the beginning of the health crisis, we were there. To shiver for this couple of hours that would still be taken from us. To feel in our bellies all that could, again, confiscate our existence.

Finally, the threat is lifted. Provisionally. We stay at 8 pm. Why ? Why not ? Difficult to understand. To apprehend him. Who advocates? Who’s deciding ? Who applies? Which figures precede which decisions? What logic is behind the doxa of the incidence rate?

6 pm instead of 8 pm … Here … In the middle of the grove … Between the cows and the mouths … Where does that come from? We’re 50 per square kilometer around here. The only places where you will find people are the supermarkets.

Today, the arbitrariness of these measures no longer escapes anyone. And their improvised character would be a farce if they did not affect our lives in such a dramatic way: destruction of jobs, moral distress, loneliness, school dropout …

While protecting oneself from the virus is essential, the means implemented by the government can appear more and more as a godsend to hamper our appetite for the collective, our ability to think and invent together.

It is also striking to note that – while we vegetate, masked and reclusive – the legislative machine continues at full speed, instructing ever more controversial laws: separatism, global security, law on research and education, reintroduction of neonicotinoids … So many subjects on which it seems inconceivable to do without public debate.

It is clear, a year after the onset of the crisis, that there will be no return to normal. Responses to crises always end up settling in the Law. For 20 years, for example, all the emergency regimes linked to terrorism have only grown stronger, year after year, to finally become institutionalized.

There won’t be a world after. Now is the time for us. It is now that we must reflect, together, on how to absorb this epidemic without dismantling what precisely makes the glue of life, that is to say the community, circulation, the meeting of bodies and ideas.

Until now, the choice has been made to isolate the entire population under duress and to strictly close all collective and sharing places, without considering the efforts that can be made to adapt to the health context.

First we played the game – stunned. But, a year later, the evidence finally jumped out at us: we can no longer ask us that, while opposite, nothing is being done to work on the overhaul of a real public health service.

In fact, in one year, nothing has given us a glimpse of any sense of responsibility on the part of the public authorities in the collapse of our healthcare system. A weak revaluation of salaries … That’s all we have seen coming out of the Ségur de la Santé. No plan. No project. No vision. Worse: a strong desire to continue the managerial management of this public good.

Here at home, in 2021: more doctors. More generalists. More specialists. The nurses are overwhelmed. Saturated hospitals. Our life expectancy in the countryside is now two years less than that of urbanites. 20 years that professionals and users have been mobilizing, demonstrating, cursing, putting themselves in danger in the face of governments who are increasingly deaf to the issue. And now that we are at an impasse: still nothing.

We are left with stupor. Which is the state we have been in for a year. And which is a very negation of living together.

And that, we, responsible adults and citizens, cannot take any longer. Therefore, it seems legitimate to us

– to demand accountability from those who govern us for the work accomplished in recent months to consider the collective organization of our future taking into account the health, social and ecological context.

– to do everything possible to get together, apart from the sole occasion of salaried work. To find the means to see each other again, to come together, to create together, to protect the bond that unites us. It is obvious that this can be done by minimizing the risk of contagion.

– to demand the reopening of places of culture: museums, theaters, libraries of which there is nothing to prove that they are places of propagation, and to invent something other than the obtuse closure of these essential places of conviviality that are bars and restaurants.

Today we are ruled by the fear of getting sick. Yesterday, we were governed by the fear of being the victim of an attack.

We can’t stand to be ruled by fear.

We cannot afford to put up with it. Because there are almost 8 billion of us living together on a planet that will always hit us for blows if we persist in treating ourselves – and treating it – as enemies.

Today, we want to trust our collective ability to imagine the future.

“Fear was ultimately the teacher who made me unlearn the most”

Mia Couto

Text carried by a hundred inhabitants of the Bourbonnais bocage

Written between Hérisson and Saint-Caprais by: Karine Dumont, Fabien Granier, Valerie Schwarcz and Caroline Tigeot