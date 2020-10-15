“We’re at the end of the line, we can’t take it anymore”, released, Wednesday, October 14 on franceinfo, Didier Chenet, president of the National Group of Independents, Hotels and Catering (GNI), after the establishment of the curfew by Emmanuel Macron, in eight metropolises and in Île-de-France in from Saturday, to fight against the spread of Covid-19.

>> Covid-19: curfew, exceptional aid, self-tests … What to remember from Emmanuel Macron’s announcements

“I want to understand the fact that there is a sanitary measure. But this measure is taken to dissuade a certain number of people who do not respect sanitary precautions, I am not of course talking about our establishments, and we are the ones paying the price “, he blasted.

“It is a measure to close our establishments which does not mean its name but it is what will happen. From the moment when at 9 pm we can no longer move around, that means that we cannot operate the restaurants “, lamented Didier Chenet. “How do we deal with our staff who have to be at 9pm at home? How do we deal with our customers? We put them outside at what time?”, he asked himself. For Didier Chenet, this curfew measure: “It means for some a service at noon, and for others, it is the total closure of their establishment.”

When you close a restaurant, you close a hotel. Everything is linked in this case. Consequently, we end up with zero activity in these metropolises for our restaurants, bars, brasseries and hotels. Didier Chenet, president of the GNI to franceinfo

“We are suffering from losses of operations which are due to the successive closures and the sanitary protocol that we apply. It is not with loans that we are going to reimburse and absorb these losses, it is economic nonsense”, he regretted.

According to the president of the national group of independents, hotels and restaurants, the aid provided by the government from the start is not enough to cover the losses of restaurant establishments, “The account is not there. We are told that partial unemployment is reimbursed at 100% but this is false because while the staff is on partial unemployment they accumulate rights to paid leave, that is the law. That is the law. represents 10% of the payroll. Who will take care of it, who will pay? “, he said.

We are not beggars, we want to work but since we are prevented from working, the one who is at fault should assume his responsibilities. The fault is the government that made these decisions. Didier Chenet, president of the GNI to franceinfo

“Regarding our sector, particularly the hotel industry, we consider that the year 2021 is almost lost because the time that tourists return, especially foreign tourists, will require a lot of time”, deplores the president of the GNI. For him, “there are more than 10,000 companies that are affected by a potential bankruptcy and more than 200,000 jobs are at stake”. Regarding the eight metropolises and Île-de-France where the curfew is in place, Didier Chenet indicates “that this represents 80% of the activity of the turnover of the activity of hotels, cafes, bars, brasseries and restaurants”.