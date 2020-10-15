“There will be a transition, we will have to show pedagogy” to enforce the curfew in the metropolises concerned, explains Olivier Varlet, general secretary of the Unsa police union on Thursday October 15 on franceinfo, after the announcement Wednesday October 14 by Emmanuel Macron of a curfew from Saturday October 17 midnight in 8 metropolises as well as Paris and Île-de-France to fight against Covid-19.

“It’s not all repressive that will work”, wants to believe Olivier Varlet, even if, he insists, “We can see the height of the penalties, which are still quite substantial, especially in the event of a repeat offense.” The general secretary of Unsa police union note that “The police officers, obviously, will have a period of information with the population before entering in a second phase, which will necessarily be that of the use of fines to enforce this curfew.”

Olivier Varlet believes that today, “the police are over-used, and that inevitably, this mission will considerably increase the work on this beach”, above all, says the trade unionist, that it is on this beach that the “Nightmen are back in action and it is on this beach that we have the fewest personnel available for this mission”, notes Oliver Varlet.

Regarding the success of the curfew, the secretary general of Unsa police affirms that “the police alone will not make this curfew a success or not”, and calls for “the support of citizens to this device”. Finally, Olivier Varlet fears the exemptions, in other words the exceptions that would allow some to go out after 9 p.m. anyway, such as the need to take an animal out, or to visit a close dependent: “What is the most complicated for us is to distinguish between the real exemptions and the false exemptions: this is especially the difficulty” considers the trade unionist.