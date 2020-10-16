Having to close its doors at 9 p.m., that promises to be complicated for theaters and concert halls. Michel Boujenah, who takes the boards Thursday, October 15 for the first time in the skin of the Miser by Molière, it is the disappointment is great. “If they forbid us to play at 5 o’clock, we will play at 3 o’clock. And if they forbid us to play at 3 p.m., we’ll play at 6 a.m. We will play anytime but we will play“said the comedian.

The rooms adapt by modifying their programming. Some plays will be performed twice during the day, others earlier in the evening. This is what Richard Berry planned to do, who evokes in front of the France Televisions cameras of “real disasters looming“in the trade.”You have to try as much as possible to reinvent yourself“, adds the actor. In the cinema, where 30% of admissions are recorded in the evening after 8 pm, the screenings will be modified. The MK2 rooms will, for example, offer screenings from 8 am.