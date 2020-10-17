The world of culture hoped to obtain an exemption from the curfew decreed Wednesday, October 14 by Emmanuel Macron. He was also supported by the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot. However, there will ultimately be no cultural exception, confirms France 3. “I think we need very clear, very simple rules, the same for everyone“, Prime Minister Jean Castex firmly declared.

Those concerned are very disappointed. “Has a single theater hall in France been declared a cluster? No. So, I don’t understand why we bomb places where the enemy is absent“protested Jean-Michel Ribes, director of the Théâtre du Rond-Point in Paris. The actor Fabrice Luchini was also very critical.”It’s terrifying, we don’t understand what this government is doing“, he judges.

