Wednesday evening October 14, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, announced the establishment of a curfew from Saturday 17, for Île-de-France and eight metropolises. This measure, which extends from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., will have unfortunate consequences for restaurant owners, already hit hard by the crisis. For Olivier Lejeune, restaurateur of six establishments in Lille (North), it is a blow. “It’s simple, it’s 60% of turnover“, he testifies.

Indeed, according to him, noon reap less benefits because it is mostly daily specials. “It’s still very early 9pm. At 8:30 p.m. maximum, we must have left where we are“Judge one of his clients who is also upset. In Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), restaurateurs are also very worried.”For me, 9 p.m. is not possible! I don’t know where we’re going, it’s very, very complicated for me and my colleagues. There are establishments, I don’t know how they will do“, considers one of them.