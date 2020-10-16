The curfew announced Wednesday, October 14 by Emmanuel Macron throughout the Île-de-France as well as in eight metropolises could discourage many customers from coming to restaurants. “I can’t go to a restaurant at 9 p.m. AT less than going to eat at 7 pm, it is not too much in my habits “, comments a man on the terrace. “It will change our habits”, comments another.

Of the eight employees of the restaurant Le Gavroche, in Courbevoie (Hauts-de-Seine), six will be put on partial unemployment. “In our job, it’s not just the salary that counts, even if we have extras, we work overtime …”, explains Yanis Osmani, waiter. With a 40% drop in turnover, Alain Valentin, the manager of the establishment, is not eligible for the solidarity fund. He received a loan guaranteed by theEtat, but it is not sure that it can hold up for very long. “I had one knee on the ground, there I have both knees, and I wait more than the blow of the club on the head”, he laments.