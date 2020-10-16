Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday, October 14 a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout Ile-de-France as well as in eight metropolises. In Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), Edouard Balestier has invested 300,000 euros and all his energy in his restaurant. It is today “in receivership“and fears for his future.”There are plenty of companies that file for bankruptcy“, he adds. He decided not to open in the evening.

In Gilles Sitbon’s Au Falafel restaurant, evening service only represents 20% of turnover. So it’s decided, he will not open the evenings for his clients. Stéphane Tramoni will open in the evening until 9 p.m., adapting: he will offer take-out boards and bottles of wine. “What we want is to maintain the link with the customer“, he explains. His clientele promised to be there.