Friday evening October 16, the terraces were crowded in Paris. Parisians want to make the most of of the last evening of freedom before the curfew, implemented from Saturday, October 17. “If in a month it stops, so much the better, otherwise we will do as in March and we will adapt“, confides a Parisian in a bar.



At the restaurant The Backstage café is full. “We have a few people, everyone goes out, take advantage of the last authorized hours of exit“, reports Pierre Arnoux, restaurateur. In Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), restaurant owners are grimacing. “The catering activity in the evening starts at 9 pm, it does not end, especially in the South, people have their habits. Us, the official opening is 8 p.m. for the evening, it’s the start of the aperitif, the dishes rarely come out before 8:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.“, laments one of them.

