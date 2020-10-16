AT Paris, the terraces were crowded Friday, October 16 at the end of the afternoon. Parisians want to enjoy their moments of relaxation as long as possible, before the curfew comes into effect at midnight. “We said to each other, ‘come on, for the last of the der’. On started at 5 pm and we plan to finish at least at 11 pm “, comments a young woman at the table. Reservations are jostling with Yann Diolo, the boss of the Zinc restaurant. “We feel that there is momentum, that there may be a little thing that will happen”, he confides. “We will try to come a little earlier”, advances a solidarity customer.

AT Lyon (Rhône), the time has come for resignation. “If we don’t want to fill the hospitals, there is no other solution”, concedes a woman, while a young man considers that there is “no reason to celebrate”. For restaurateurs, the losses will be heavy. “It spoils a big part of the recipe for us”, says Joseph Cutaia, owner of the Perl brewery. He estimates his losses at 30 or 40%.