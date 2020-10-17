Mimet (Bouches-du-Rhône) is a small town 30 km from Marseille, lost in the Provençal mountains. However, she too will have to confine herself from 9 p.m. from Friday, October 16 at midnight. In the village are 4,500 inhabitants, among them, only one case of Covid-19 has been identified. The decision went very badly, starting with artisans, traders, or even restaurateurs. “We are isolated from everything and we don’t understand why we have to stop“, deplores Michel Basaldella, restaurateur.

The reason: Mimet is located in the metropolis of Aix-Marseille. She is therefore in the curfew zone. An absurd and illogical situation for the mayor (SE) of the village. “We are a little fed up with these war measures which fall from above and which do not correspond to the reality on the ground“, denounces Georges Christiani.

