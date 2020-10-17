Due to the pandemic of Covid-19, all party venues were closed. Despite the ban, underground parties are emerging. In Paris, as in other metropolises, controls are increasing. However, Friday, October 16, individuals organized an outdoor birthday party. In Paris, in the maximum alert zone, gatherings of more than six people are prohibited, even before midnight.



AT 2h30, a police crew is called in the center of Paris. A nightclub, supposed to be closed since March due to sanitary measures, welcomes revelers. “They cleared everything out and eject us like filths“, explains a party girl. The police do pedagogy. But from Saturday, October 17, offenders face a fine of 135 euros each. The manager risks a permanent closure.

The JT

The other subjects of the news