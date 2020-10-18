Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all party venues have been closed. Despite the ban, underground parties are emerging. In Paris, as in other metropolises, controls are increasing. Yet this Friday, October 16, individuals organized an outdoor birthday party.



AT 2h30, the crew is called in the center of Paris. A nightclub, supposed to be closed since March due to sanitary measures, welcomes revelers. “They cleared everything out and ejected us like trash“, explains a party girl. The police do pedagogy. But from Saturday, October 17, offenders face a fine of 135 euros each. The manager risks a permanent closure.