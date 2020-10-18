Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all party venues were closed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Despite the ban, underground parties are emerging. In Paris, as in other metropolises, controls are increasing. However, on Friday October 16, individuals organized an outdoor birthday party.

At 2:30 am, the crew is called to the center of Paris. A nightclub, supposed to be closed since March due to sanitary measures, welcomes revelers. “They cleared everything out and threw us like filths”, explains a party girl. The police do pedagogy. But from Saturday, October 17, offenders face a fine of 135 euros each. The manager risks a permanent closure.

