A certificate will allow travel during the curfew in certain cases. The form is “available on the government.fr website”, indicates Simon Ricottier on Friday October 16, even if “the choice of terms used in its drafting was still debated” at the start of the evening. The certificate will be required for all trips during the curfew hours from Saturday October 17. The document is to download in digital format, to print, or to write “on free paper”. The certificate will be valid for one hour.

Travel between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. may be made for health reasons, for the help provided to a dependent third party, for a business trip, also with a certificate from the employer, for travel, or for take out his dog. A fine of 135 euros is provided for in the event of non-compliance with the instructions.

