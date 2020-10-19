Since the announcement of the curfew, which came into effect on Friday, October 16 at midnight in 9 metropolises, the French have to shake up their habits. To have a simple drink at a restaurant, you have to anticipate. In the streets of Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), it is barely 7:30 p.m. Questioned by France 2, a family claims to have suffered three refusals for dinner. The clock is ticking, the people of Toulouse are adapting as best they can to these new schedules: “We have to make a schedule, that’s almost it“, testifies a client.



By 8:30 p.m., many have already left the city lights. Sometimes with a bitter taste. “Our life doesn’t end at 9 p.m. I like to go for a run at night and when I go for a run, it’s after 9 p.m. normally“, explains a young girl. At 9 p.m., the streets of downtown empty out. Only delivery people still have the right to travel, like those returning from weekends on condition of having a ticket. “We come back from Paris, we are in transport, we have the right“, justifies a lady. It will take another 4 weeks, at least, before Toulouse and the other metropolises regain their nightlife.

