“The concern is real for the 800,000 employees in the hotel and restaurant sector”. Arnaud Chemain, of the CGT shops and services fears the consequences of the curfew announced by Emmanuel Macron from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., in Ile-de-France and in eight metropolises. “In bars, in pubs, in hotels and even in restaurants, 9 pm is an hour of real activity and for some, night services extend until 2 am”.

By imposing a halt to nightlife, the government is worsening the situation of these establishments while“A third of very small and medium-sized enterprises in the hotel and catering sector are at risk of going bankrupt” according to data from the employers’ chamber of Ile-de-France. For Arnaud Chemain, it is “A whole profession that is in danger”. Because the sector is already permanently weakened. “Before the Covid, 150,000 jobs were missing in the sector and today, 150,000 jobs have been destroyed”.

10% of VTC drivers work only at night

Saya Baaroun, he does not take offense. “Curfew or not, for us, it’s the same: we haven’t had a job for months”. Luxury VTC driver and member of the Union of Private Drivers (SCP-VTC), he recounts the long descent into hell since March. “We lost thousands of euros during confinement and the months of July, August and September were catastrophic, without tourists, without festivals, in short, without customers for us”. If only 10% of VTC drivers work only at night, “The whole profession has collapsed and as an entrepreneur, we are not helped”, continues Saya Baaroun. Because if the government has set up aid for the self-employed, the monthly 1,500 euros “Hardly serve to cover our costs, and certainly not to amortize the vehicle”, continues the trade unionist, who also recalls that “Our charges have certainly been postponed, but they are still due”. For the sector, the closure of bars has already had a catastrophic impact. “It was already death, so, curfew or not, in the end, that doesn’t change much”.

“Of course, we are well aware of the health risk, but the worst part with this new restriction announcement is that the government is taking away moments of conviviality, of living together”, regrets Arnaud Chemain. And if the concern and of course social and economic, “She is also human, quite simply”.

Marion d’Allard