While private parties and weddings are now prohibited since Emmanuel Macron’s speech on Wednesday, October 14, the fiancés do not hide their annoyance and sadness. Once again, they must postpone their “big day”. “He proposed to me in April 2019 so it’s been a year and a half that we have been projecting ourselves into this day. A day that we have always imagined“, testifies Marine Willemot, future bride who lives in the Paris region.

“We are inevitably disappointed not to be able to party that we had planned“, adds Romain Preziosi who also planned to get married this year. Another future groom, meanwhile, found himself entangled in a misunderstanding because, according to him, of poor communication from the government. Golwen Kauffmann was to be married on the week -end of October 17 and 18. Faced with the announcement of the president on October 14, he canceled the ceremony at the last minute, while officially, weddings still have the right to be celebrated in recent days.