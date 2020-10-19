Lille (North) almost deserted. On Saturday October 17, at 9 p.m., the curfew began, leaving the streets a special atmosphere. “I find it pleasant, because it’s calm. But it’s been a fairly striking before-after, because we’re not used to it“Says a young woman. Very quickly, the first police checks took place for the few remaining passers-by. The police asked for the reason for leaving.

Funny evening, also, in Lyon (Rhône). For the customers of a restaurant, the meal was shown in hand: it is important not to delay to get home before the fateful hour. In Reims (Marne), the atmosphere was radically different. Parisians have come to this city without a curfew to celebrate a bachelor party with dignity. On the terraces of the bars, everyone enjoys a moment that they know is privileged.