Gabriel Attal, Secretary of State to the Prime Minister, government spokesperson, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Thursday, October 15, 2020. Curfew, situation in hospitals … He answers Marc’s questions Fauvelle and Salhia Brakhlia.

A fine “probably” increased for the organizers of “underground parties”

The Head of State announced Wednesday, October 14 the establishment of a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Île-de-France and in eight other metropolises. It will take effect overnight from Friday to Saturday at midnight. Gabriel Attal specifies that the objective is to avoid “private gatherings, sometimes festive, which are an important source if not major of contamination”.

The government spokesperson announces a probable increase in fines for the organizers of underground parties. “I admit that we consider that the fine today is not high enough and that we will undoubtedly strengthen it. Today, it is 135 euros. It is the classic fine. I’m talking about those who organize underground parties. I know this shocks a lot of people. So yes, we have to increase the penalties. “

Shortage of gloves in hospitals, the government “mobilized”

Gabriel Attal assures that there is “a very strong mobilization” of the Ministry of Health to solve the problem of the lack of gloves in hospitals: “We have made orders. Some are coming”, he said.

“We worked a lot to prepare for this second wave. We first reconstituted the state stock of masks. On the gloves, I believe that there is a greater tension, but here too, we placed orders. . Maybe there are delays. I can hear it perfectly. I understand that for the staff, it is difficult “, adds the government spokesperson.

