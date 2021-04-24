ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The Bundestag resolves the nationwide corona emergency brake, the Bundesrat and the Federal President agree. What is in the law – and why the curfew remains controversial.

They are new corona rules for all of Germany.

Munich / Berlin – Between Berlin and Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg and Saxony, uniform Covid-19 rules will apply in the future in the coronavirus pandemic in Germany.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Bundestag adopts uniform corona emergency brake

The members of the governing parties CDU / CSU and SPD brought the initiative of the Federal Government by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) through the German Bundestag on Wednesday (April 21). Means: The existing Infection Protection Act will be expanded to include a legally fixed corona emergency brake. Because: A day later, the Federal Council also waved the legislative initiative through, and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier signed it.

For the time being, up to and including June 30, Merkel’s Emergency Brakes Act is to provide the Federal Republic of Germany with a uniform framework. Depending on the 7-day incidence, the measures should then take effect regionally – or not. But from what incidence applies what? What about the schools? How about retail? An overview:

Statutory corona emergency brake in Germany: These are the new Covid-19 rules from an incidence of 100

Scale of 7-day incidence: The Corona emergency brake takes effect regionally if the number of new coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days in a district or in an independent city is over 100 for three days in a row. If the value is above 100 for three consecutive days, the emergency brake is applied on the day after next. The incidence emergency braking limit of 165 applies to schools.

Exit restrictions / curfew : The (only) night curfew applies between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. You are only allowed to leave your own property or apartment later in the event of an emergency, to pursue a job and to take care of relatives. You can jog and walk between 10 p.m. and midnight – but only on your own. But: There is still sharp criticism against the curfew. The FDP had threatened a constitutional lawsuit before the Federal Constitutional Court, and the Munich SPD legal expert Florian Post also announced in an interview Focus Online a constitutional lawsuit against the curfew. The Free Voters and the FDP are also striving for this.

: The (only) night curfew applies between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. You are only allowed to leave your own property or apartment later in the event of an emergency, to pursue a job and to take care of relatives. You can jog and walk between 10 p.m. and midnight – but only on your own. But: There is still sharp criticism against the curfew. The FDP had threatened a constitutional lawsuit before the Federal Constitutional Court, and the Munich SPD legal expert Florian Post also announced in an interview Focus Online a constitutional lawsuit against the curfew. The Free Voters and the FDP are also striving for this. schools : Up to a 7-day incidence of 165, face-to-face teaching should be made possible. Above this value, teachers and students should switch to distance learning. Exceptions for graduating classes are possible in the respective federal states.

: Up to a 7-day incidence of 165, face-to-face teaching should be made possible. Above this value, teachers and students should switch to distance learning. Exceptions for graduating classes are possible in the respective federal states. Retail / stores : Up to an incidence of 150, citizens are only allowed to shop regionally if they have a negative corona test and with a booked appointment. Over 150, only “Click & Collect” is permitted – that is, the collection of goods after a prior online order. Grocery stores and drug stores are excluded. Gastronomy and leisure facilities as well as fitness studios will remain closed.

: Up to an incidence of 150, citizens are only allowed to shop regionally if they have a negative corona test and with a booked appointment. Over 150, only “Click & Collect” is permitted – that is, the collection of goods after a prior online order. Grocery stores and drug stores are excluded. Gastronomy and leisure facilities as well as fitness studios will remain closed. Private contacts: Above the incidence of 100, a maximum of one household may meet with one other person. Children up to 14 years of age are exempt from the regulations. Up to 30 people can attend funerals.

