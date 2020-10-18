Faced with the new health measures imposed by the government, restaurant owners are adapting. From 9 p.m., the curfew takes effect in night cities. In this restaurant, customers walk through the restaurant door at 6.30 p.m. Curfew requires, they come to the table very early. “We’ll put on weight a little earlier, that’s all“, quipped a customer. To be on time, you will have to take a look at the watch.”I think we must show solidarity with the professionals who adapt to the requirements imposed“, explains a consumer.

The staff must also radically change their habits. The setting up of the room began one hour in advance, at 5.30 p.m. Margot Curtet, room manager at “La Factory” restaurant, explains: “The room must be empty at 8:30 p.m., whereas we usually end the service between 11 p.m. and midnight, so that changes everything: modification of our schedules, our schedules“. In the kitchen, the menu asks the question: by eating so early, will customers have eyes bigger than their stomachs?”It’s the first evening, we don’t yet know how it’s going to go, if we have to change the menu“, explains Romain Fabre, chef. Customers are waiting, only two reservations this evening, whereas the restaurant is usually full.

