The curfew came into force in Lyon (Rhône), as in eight other metropolises placed in the maximum alert zone, from Saturday, October 17 at midnight. “It’s finish. We will wait at least four weeks and then we will see afterwards. 40 years of profession, never seen that!“, explains a restaurant owner from Lyon to the microphone of France 2. A few hours earlier, the people of Lyon came to enjoy a last evening. The restaurants are filling up.”We know that for six weeks, we will be deprived of good times, so we take advantage“, testifies a consumer.

In a restaurant in Lyon, opinions are divided. “It’s a half measure, says a customer, it would have had to close at 10 p.m. for it to be playable for a lot of restaurateurs or outright ban“. Employees will be placed on short-time work, opening during the day is not profitable for the establishment. Hamed Doss, restaurateur, explains:”The evening service is as much turnover as the day, it represents 80%. If we can’t work in the evening, there’s no point in opening for lunch“.

