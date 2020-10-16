The curfew announced by Emmanuel Macron will come into force on the night of Friday 16 to Saturday 17 October. In addition, Jean Castex announced Thursday, October 15 that all inhabitants of France could no longer organize private parties. “Private parties such as weddings or student parties held in party rooms or multipurpose rooms will be prohibited“, precisely declared the Prime Minister.

A young engaged couple cannot hide their sadness. “We have been projecting ourselves for a year and a half. A day that we have always imagined, when we are a little girl, we see each other getting married“, testifies Marine Willemot, the bride-to-be. In addition, restaurants should not accommodate more than six people per table. Customers, for their part, must note their name and contact to allow optimal tracking.

The JT

The other subjects of the news