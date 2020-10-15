The newly announced measure of a curfew by Emmanuel Macron on the evening of Wednesday October 14, provoked reactions from residents but also politicians. Damien Abad, president of the LR group in the National Assembly, welcomes the president’s announcement rather favorably: “He took a courageous step: a curfew. It is a necessary evil but which unfortunately reflects an admission of failure and powerlessness of government policy.t. “

For his part, the FI deputy for Seine-Saint-Denis, Alexis Corbière, is very critical: “All those who work, most of the French people, in particular in Île-de-France, who crowd in the trams, buses, subways, do not understand why that is possible, and that all that allows a social life no longer is. “Emmanuelle Ménard, member (not registered) of Hérault deplores, for her part, that the call for a generalization of the tests to be able to trace the patients was not heard.