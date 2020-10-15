From Saturday evening April 17, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., it will be forbidden to set foot outside for the inhabitants of the Paris region and eight metropolises, such as Lyon (Rhône) and Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône). More than 19 million French people are affected by the curfew, which will last at least four weeks. As during confinement, there will nevertheless be some exemptions for travel: professional reasons, a health requirement, a visit to a person in a situation of dependency, the fact of walking your dog and travel by plane or train.

Businesses, except those that deliver to homes, and theaters, as well as cinemas, will also lower the curtain at 9 p.m. At the same time, festive gatherings will again be banned throughout France. “All private parties such as weddings or student parties held in party halls, in multipurpose rooms, or any other establishment open to the public, will be prohibited.“, indicated Jean Castex, the Prime Minister. People not respecting these rules are exposed to a fine of 135 euros.