Friday October 16 at midnight, Île-de-France and eight metropolises will be affected by the curfew established by Emmanuel Macron. Lille (North) is one of the cities concerned. Present on site, France Télévisions journalist Barbara Six reveals that “The atmosphere is almost festive, it is light. The people of Lille want to mark the occasion. The restaurateurs have confirmed it to us: they have received many more reservation calls than usual”.

Restaurants are so overwhelmed that some managers have scheduled a third service, at 10:30 p.m., to “trying to satisfy everyone, but also to limit the damage of four weeks of curfew”. The prefect of Hauts-de-France announced it: checks will take place from Friday, October 16 at midnight.