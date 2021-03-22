Curfews are in the room as measures for the coming weeks of combating corona. However, SPD politician Karl Lauterbach also names an alternative.

Berlin – When Chancellor Angela Merkel presented a step-by-step plan for openings within the Corona crisis at the last Prime Minister’s Conference, she emphasized that the efforts had been worthwhile. About two weeks later, the Federal Republic is on the verge of the “emergency brake” in order to put a stop to the renewed sharp increase in the number of infections. One measure that could slow down the rate of infection as part of the emergency brake is the introduction of a nationwide curfew.

Curfews: Measures for Lauterbach “Ultima Ratio” – SPD politician names alternative

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach does not consider curfews to be absolutely necessary in the current situation, but the member of the Bundestag paints a sobering picture for the coming weeks. “So far, no country has managed to get the much faster pandemic with this mutation under control without there having been exit restrictions in lockdown,” Lauterbach said with reference to the corona mutation B.1.1.7 Bild.de.

However, the 58-year-old sees curfews primarily as a last resort if there is no other way to slow down the growing number of infections: “Exit restrictions are the last resort, you have to try to prevent that.” As an alternative proposal, Lauterbach emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive and ” very strict “test concept. Two tests per week would then have to be carried out in all companies and schools. The capacities to be able to cope with this test strategy must therefore be built up as quickly as possible.

Merkel government for curfews? The spokeswoman avoids a sensitive question

However, it remains to be seen whether curfews are part of the plan that will be decided by the federal and state governments at the Corona summit on Monday afternoon. The resolution proposed by the Prime Minister’s Conference provided for a curfew at an incidence of over 100. According to information from Business Insider however, at the urging of the federal states, the request was rejected. However, it remains to be seen whether curfews could become an option with higher incidence values ​​or whether they no longer play a role in the fight against pandemics.

Even at the federal press conference on Monday, government spokeswoman Martina Fietz gave no clear information about the possibility of curfews. There are regulations of this kind “in many countries in Europe and around the world,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s deputy spokeswoman (CDU). In addition, she does not want to anticipate the results of the Corona summit. However, Fietz avoided a question about the scientific basis for these plans.

Coronavirus: Lindner speaks out against curfews – “restriction of freedom is too sharp”

Criticism against the introduction of a curfew comes from the ranks of the FDP, among others. “The situation is sensitive, but a curfew is disproportionate. The restriction of freedom is too sharp, ”wrote party leader Christian Lindner on Twitter. (fd)

