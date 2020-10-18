The curfew will be applied from 9 p.m. from Saturday, October 17 in the cities concerned, such as Lille. “You might think it’s a Saturday night like any other, there are so many people in the streets and on the terraces”, remarks journalist Émeline Cocq live, close to the Grande Place, for the 19/20 of France 3.





“We come to have a drink, less to eat,” she continues. “Where we are, there have only been two reservations for dinner in this restaurant, which has nevertheless been able to adapt by offering continuous service since 11 hours. . “ The restaurateur is talking about a blow, since he thinks of losing 60% of his turnover because of the curfew. He will ask his customers to leave the premises at 8:45 p.m. The measure concerns the 95 municipalities of the Lille metropolis.