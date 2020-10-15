“It’s a Chinese torture, a blow we cut off a hand, a blow we cut off a foot, a blow we are made to eat by the rats”, denounces Thursday, October 15 on franceinfo Laurent Duc, president of the Rhône UMIH (Union of hospitality trades and industries), and national president of the hotel industry of the UMIH, after the announcement Wednesday evening October 14 by Emmanuel Macron of the establishment from Saturday October 17 of a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in 9 metropolises to fight against Covid- 19.

“It’s unbearable, we all went out of our way to fit into the protocol boxes and we are the adjustment variable”, fulminates Laurent Duc, “We did everything we were asked to do, we shouted at those who cheated, we arrived at a balance of responsible professionals”.

90% of restaurants will close in the evening Laurent Duc, president of the Rhône UMIH and national president of the UMIH hotel industry franceinfo

Laurent Duc says that some of his colleagues call him “crying” and that there is “colleagues who will either throw in the towel or go much further: I only hear cries of despair”, he confides, adding that in his opinion, “90% of restaurants will close at night” because of the curfew, which does not leave enough time to do a service.

Regarding the aid promised by the State, Laurent Duc ensures that “if we are half open, we do not know what aid we are entitled to, and in addition to the aid, it is load shifts and loans, but directly, the company has nothing”. Moreover, he adds, since March, “there are a lot of announcement effects but few chosen ones”.

Finally, concerning the deliveries of dishes which will remain possible after 9 p.m., Laurent Duc would like to remind you that “not all dishes can be taken away, despite what one might think”.