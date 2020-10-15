“It is absolutely necessary that public aid is at the level and that in return it protects the employment of employees”, reacted, Wednesday October 14 on franceinfo, Yves Veyrier secretary general of Force Ouvrière, after the statements of Emmanuel Macron on the health and economic situation linked to the Covid-19 epidemic.

>> Covid-19: curfew, exceptional aid, self-tests … What to remember from Emmanuel Macron’s announcements

The President of the Republic announced in particular a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Saturday in eight metropolises and Ile-de-France, as well as “additional support mechanisms in metropolitan areas where the curfew is installed”.

We have recently witnessed measures which, while ensuring that there is public aid whatever it is, partial activity or other, is also accompanied by job cuts. Yves Veyrier, secretary general of FO to franceinfo

Yves Veyrier specifies that according to him, “In large groups, for example hoteliers, companies would like to be able to benefit from the aid without being exempt from the possibility, apart from the accommodation activity, for example, of cutting jobs in related activities”, which according to the general secretary of Force Ouvrière, is “not acceptable”.