Tuesday, January 16 was very busy in the Netherlands. A court in The Hague first lifted the curfew nationwide, ruling it killing freedom, before an appeals court urgently suspended the judgment. Since last January 23 and until March 2, the curfew takes effect from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. “The law used by the government is only valid for extremely urgent situations, when it does not have time to consult the parliament to assess the measure”, explains Gert-Mark Smelt, spokesman for the court in The Hague.

The Prime Minister, who appealed against the judgment, justified himself. “It’s a means, not an objective. The goal is to keep the virus under control as best as possible to regain our freedom in complete safety.”, said Mark Rutte. Before this about-face, a group called “Viruswaarheid” or “Truth about the virus”, had launched an appeal. “They invited their supporters and all the Dutch to party in the streets at 9 p.m., tells Antoine Mouteau, journalist in the Netherlands and guest of the 23 hours of franceinfo. In the meantime, the judges of the court of appeal have decided that the curfew remains in force, at least until Friday, February 19, it will look into the issue, on the merits. “

