He coronavirus still unstoppable in Spain and has already left 2,252,164 infections and 53,314 deaths since the start of the health crisis in March. In recent weeks an upturn in infections has been noted in the different Spanish autonomous communities, what has made each regional executive has modified their measures and restrictions for contain the coronavirus.

The most affected measure has been the curfew, which in most communities has been 1 or 2 hours ahead. Next, we make a review of the schedules that remain in force as of January 18 in each Spanish region:

Andalusia

The Andalusian community transmitted to the Government his request to advance the curfew at 8:00 p.m., a question that this week the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, will study. Until that moment, The curfew restriction in Andalusia will come into effect at 10:00 p.m. and will end at 6:00 a.m.

Aragon

The curfew in Aragon has been brought forward one hour, so It will start at 10:00 p.m. and end at 06:00 a.m.

Asturias

In the Asturian community, the curfew will be imposed from 10:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m.

Balearics

In the Balearic archipelago the curfew is maintained from 22:00 to 06:00, although from the regional Executive They recommend not leaving the homes after 8:00 p.m.

Canary Islands

The curfew on each island of the archipelago has been established based on the different alert levels. On those islands with red level curfew will begin at 22:00 and will end at 06:00 hours: in this case, the red level is Gran Canaria and Lanzarote.

The islands in yellow level they will respect a curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m.: Fuerteventura and Tenerife. Finally, the islands in green level they will have a schedule from 00:00 hours to 06:00 hours: La Gomera, El Hierro and La Palma

Cantabria

The community governed by Miguel Angel Revilla keep the curfew from 22:00 to 06:00 hours.

Castilla la Mancha

In the case of the Castilian-Manchego community, the curfew has been established between 10:00 p.m. and 07:00 a.m., although it requests the Government to advance it to 20:00 hours, an issue that will be covered in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System next Wednesday, January 20.

Castile and Leon

In the Castilian-Leon community, the curfew will be included between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Catalonia

Catalonia understands its curfew between 22:00 and 06:00 hours.

Ceuta

The autonomous city of Ceuta establishes its curfew from the 10:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m..

Valencian Community

The curfew is set from 10:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m.

Estremadura

The time restriction in the Extremadura community remains from 10:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m.

Galicia

The Galician community imposes its time restriction from 22:00 to 06:00 hours.

Madrid

The Community of Madrid has advanced its time restriction one hour. From now on the curfew will be from 23:00 to 06:00 hours.

Melilla

The autonomous city of Melilla establishes its time restriction from 22:00 to 06:00 hours.

Murcia

Murcia has established its curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m.

Navarre

The Navarrese region has established its curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m.

Basque Country

Nighttime mobility is restricted between the 22:00 and 06:00 hours.

The Rioja

In the Riojan community, the curfew is included between the 22:00 and 06:00 hours.