The journalist for France Télévisions Julien Neny is live from the avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris, Saturday, October 17, a few minutes before 9 p.m. and the start of the curfew introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus. “At 9 p.m., unless there is an exemption, in principle no one will be able to walk quietly here (…), as in the Île-de-France region, as well as in eight metropolises in the country.“, he recalls.

From 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., “it will be like this for at least four weeks“. According to the journalist, the first effects are already being felt.”We were able to observe here, a while ago, on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, customers who dined much earlier than usual, from 6.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in order to have returned home before 9 p.m.“Says Julien Neny. Movie theaters and those that host shows are also adapting to this situation.