He increase in coronavirus cases in the Community of Madrid (51%) has caused the regional government to decide to advance the curfew at 23:00. The duration, as established, will remain until 06:00 hours. On the other hand also It has been decreed the advance of the closure of the hotel and all kinds of establishments at 22:00.

At the same time, heMobility restrictions have increased in 47 basic areas and 19 towns in the Community of Madrid. The municipality of Fuenlabrada will be closed in its entirety due to the great accumulated incidence of its three basic health zones and the France, Cuzco, Panaderas and Castilla la Nueva, which had already had limited mobility for a few weeks.

As the Deputy Minister of Public Health announced this Friday, Antonio Zapatero, and the Director of Community Public Health, Elena Andradas, the new measures They will come into force as of next Monday, January 18, at 00:00 hours, and will be valid for 14 days, until next February 1 at 00:00 hours. After this time, the Community will assess the situation and decide on further measures based on the accumulated incidence.

Antonio Zapatero has also announced that Module 1 of the Isabel Zendal Hospital will open in the coming days, the hospital center inaugurated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic: “We will have 90 more beds”, has assured the deputy counselor.

From the regional Executive they ask for individual responsibility to the citizens of Madrid and They request that there be only people living together in the homes. In case of social gatherings, The use of the mask is requested to avoid new infections.

Basic zones and confined municipalities

The new basic health zones and municipalities what will you see limited mobility for the next 14 days are:

Basic areas: You kill them (in Las Rozas); Sierra de Guadarrama (Colmenar Viejo); Coimbra Park (Móstoles); Alicante, El Naranjo and Loranca Park (Fuenlabrada).

Municipalities: Fuente el Saz, San Agustín de Guadalix, Pedrezuela, La Cabrera and El Molar. Fuenlabrada It will be closed in its entirety due to restrictions in its three basic health zones.

Further, the Community of Madrid has extended the restrictions in basic areas for seven more days of Andres Mellado (Chamberí District), Hortaleza (San Chinarro), Moncloa-Aravaca (Aravaca); General Moscardó (Tetouan); Virgin of the farmhouse (Ddistrict of Hortaleza); Felipe II and Mayor Bartolomé González (Móstoles); Getafe North (Getafe); Olivas and Aranjuez (Aranjuez); and San Fernando and Amperchines (San Fernando de Henares).

Movement limitation is also extended in the municipalities of Torrelodones, Hoyo de Manzanares, Ciempozuelos, Navalcarnero, Mejorada del Campo, Algete, Villarejo de Salvanés, Alcobendas, San Sebastián de los Reyes, Arroyomolinos, Talamanca del Jarama, Valdeolmos, Alapardo, Collado Mdiano, Becerril de la Sierra, Cadalso de los Vidrios, Campo Real, Titulcia and Velilla de San Antonio.

Restrictions are also maintained throughout the Barajas District (Barajas and Alameda de Osuna). In the district of Hortaleza: Benita de Ávila and Silvano; Fuencarral district – El Pardo (Mirasierra and Las Tablas); In Linear City: Jasmine; Salamanca: Bavaria, General Oraá and Montesa. And in San Blas – Canillejas: the Alps and Rejas areas. as well as the area of Rivas-Vaciamadrid: Peace.

We remember that in all these areas, municipalities, districts and localitiesYou can only enter and leave if it is with a just cause such as work, academic, medical or attendance reasons. As reported by Antonio Zapatero: “The affected people rThey will receive an SMS to know that they will not have to leave their area “.

British and South African strains in Madrid

The deputy councilor of the Community has reported: “As of today, we have identified 48 confirmed cases of the British strain. Are being made samples from hundreds of PCR and We are studying a citizen from Madrid who, while in South Africa, was infected with the coronavirus ”.

The young population, the most affected

“The highest number of cases is still concentrated in the age group between 15 and 29 years old. Would the largest transmission group right now in the Community of Madrid “, Elena Andradas has explained.

In total, with the data from the last week, the Community of Madrid has counted 24,794 new cases of coronavirus in just seven days, that is, a cumulative incidence of 636.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

“An upward trend, as is happening in the rest of Spain. We will act as we have always done, applying the necessary measures “Zapatero declared at a press conference.

Vaccination

“Right now, the number of registered vaccines is 77,130 and the forecast is to finish around 100,000 vaccines in Madrid on Sunday. As you know we leave a reserve for the second doses every 21 days. This Sunday second dose to residents. Today’s date more than 50% of the people in the centers are vaccinated “Zapatero reported.

Temporary Filomena

Antonio Zapatero wanted to send a message of reassurance to citizens about the availability of health centers and hospitals due to the meteorological consequences of the storm Filomena: “I want to send a message of tranquility, the Madrilenians have the Health systems insured. The citizens the Community health centers continue to operate. The emergency services now have 30% less activity than the COVID-19 era ”.