Balance: from June 29, the curfew in the Kherson region is valid from 23:00

The Kherson region authorities have shortened the curfew in the region. This was reported by the Kherson region governor Volodymyr Saldo in Telegram.

According to him, this decision was made at the request of agricultural producers in the region, since the harvest is in full swing in agriculture. He clarified that from June 29, the curfew period in the Kherson region is set from 23:00 to 05:00. “The machine operators work late into the night, every hour and every minute produces tons of grain,” noted Saldo.

Earlier, a specialist from the agricultural department of the Kakhovka district administration accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of deliberately setting fire to crops. According to him, agricultural producers have stopped sowing fields in those places that are actively shelled.