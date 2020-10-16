“There will be fines as of this evening, but there will also be discernment on the part of the police,” Camille Chaize assured Franceinfo.

The curfew comes into effect from Friday, October 16 at midnight throughout the Île-de-France region and in eight French cities. 12,000 police officers will be mobilized: “Our goal now is to ensure that this rule is respected, that it be understood by the population, that it is explained well and if necessary, that we verbalize so that it is really implemented. artwork”, declared Friday, October 16 Camille Chaize, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior.

Among the civil servants mobilized are “mainly squadrons of mobile gendarmes, CRS, but also brigades which, usually, work earlier in the day, and which will be shifted to these night schedules to control”, explained the spokesperson. On the issue of establishments that will have to close their doors, Camille Chaize said that the police will be “extremely strict”. However, the spokesperson assured that the police will show pedagogy so that “people understand”.