D.three hours before curfew, the southwestern part of Berger Strasse in Frankfurt’s north end looks deserted on Friday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m. the weather seems to want to put a spanner in the works for the innkeepers. Fortunately, it will be short, if heavy, precipitation. Then the few passers-by who had taken shelter under the roofs of the shops take cover again.

In the “Tischlein Deck Dich” at Berger Strasse 99, Matthias and his girlfriend Sanne, 54 and 46 years old, have taken a seat at a table near the bar. “It all pisses me off,” he says and orders a bottle of Chardonnay. The couple is served personally by the boss. You know each other, the company is friendly, there is a lot of laughter. Franco Carlucci has been running the restaurant for a number of years. Eleven people have found work here and so far have not lost it. But the lockdown has brought Carlucci, according to its own information, a drop in sales of almost 60,000 euros. Since then, the situation has recovered, but the curfew is giving him a headache. “The risk of infection in the restaurant is no higher after 11 p.m. than before,” says Carlucci. “But those who like to order something at the bar after dinner stay out.”

“We just have to go through it”

Sanne and Matthias have different opinions about the meaning of the curfew. This cut is an acceptable middle ground between “health for all and maintaining the economy,” she says. Matthias sees it a little differently. “It’s death for restaurateurs,” says the freelance industrial photographer, who hardly receives any orders due to Corona. “And what does curfew change in the number of infections?”



Before curfew: An employee in the “tischlein deck dich” restaurant takes orders wearing a mask.

Image: Lucas Bäuml





In front of the “Tischlein Deck Dich”, Berger Strasse is still well filled shortly before 9 p.m. A little further on at the Höhenstraße stop, however, Frankfurt’s longest shopping street has already emptied. Franziska is 28 years old, studies social work at the technical college and serves in the “Irish Pub” on the corner of Gronauer and Berger Straße. For them, the curfew is an “absolutely sensible decision”. After all, the number of corona cases has reached the critical value, and the earlier closure of the bars may slow the spread of the virus.

Mark and Connor, both masters in real estate management, are sitting in the pub. When asked about her attitude towards Corona, Mark, alluding to the conspiracy theories of the singer Michael Wendler, laughs: “I’m not Team Wendler.” Connor tells of a friend who works as a nurse. She cared for a 21-year-old patient who had been in a coma for four weeks due to Covid 19. In view of such experiences, the curfew seems comparatively mild. “Of course I am itching to shake my feet, if I may say so pathetically. But we just have to go through that. “

Katherine is English, 31 years old, mother of a five-year-old daughter and works full-time in Lufthansa’s First Class Lounge. Because short-time work was introduced there, she also hired in the “Irish Pub”. Her husband is also on short-time work and takes care of the little one. The most important thing is that the infection rate remains under control and that the health sector is not overwhelmed, says Katherine. Of course she could lose her job. The same applies to her husband. But what should you do? “I feel okay,” she says, then she has to go back to the guests. The worst thing is actually, she says while walking, that she and her husband and child cannot be in London for Christmas, where the parents lived.

Post sales of 60 to 70 percent

A little further on, in the “Schöneberger” restaurant, 45 people were working before the lockdown, according to operations manager Gary. Now there are ten less. “The restrictions aren’t good for us,” says the fifty-year-old, “but we have to stick together.” When it comes to defeating a deadly virus, all citizens have to participate.

In the “Shisha-Bar” on the lower Berger Straße, operations manager Adnan explains that sales on the first weekend of curfew will probably decrease by 60 to 70 percent. A large part of his clientele usually does not appear until after 11 p.m. Normally nine employees would do their job here, this Friday and Saturday there won’t be more than four. “We are here on Berger Strasse. The rents are not necessarily the cheapest. “

It’s just before 11 p.m. Franco Carlucci asks his guests in the “Tischlein Deck Dich” to leave the restaurant. Not everyone agrees, some grumble. Reactions like “Not great at all”, “One more round” or “What should you do?” Can be heard. In the end they all submit. At 11 p.m. sharp, the restaurant is empty. Only some of the employees are standing outside the restaurant and have another drink.